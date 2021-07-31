Report: Vikings' Kirk Cousins Held Out of Practice Because of Covid-19 Protocols

Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was among a group of players held out of Saturday's practice because of COVID-19 protocols.

In a statement released on Twitter, the Vikings announced "multiple players will be held out of tonight’s practice inside TCO Stadium."

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Cousins and two other quarterbacks, including rookie Kellen Mond, are among the players not practicing.

It's unclear if Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19, nor is it known if he has been vaccinated.

Per an agreement between the NFL and NFL Players Association, players who have been vaccinated don't have to undergo daily testing and aren't required to quarantine if they are deemed a high-risk close contact of someone who tested positive for the virus.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer told reporters he couldn't specify which players were out, but he did stress the importance of getting vaccinated because of how this situation could impact a team prior to a big game.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy noted Thursday that 87.9 percent of NFL players are at least partially vaccinated and 19 teams have more than 90 percent of players vaccinated.

The Vikings held their first full squad practice Wednesday.

Cousins is entering his fourth season as Minnesota's starting quarterback. The 32-year-old threw for 4,265 yards and 35 touchdowns in 16 starts last season.