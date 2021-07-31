BIG3 League Basketball 2021 Results: Joe Johnson Drops 23 in Triplets Win vs. Enemies

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The BIG3's 2021 season entered into its fourth week Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The Triplets are the league's lone unbeaten team and put their 3-0 record up against the Enemies. The Aliens and Bivouac are at the opposite end of the spectrum and sought their first wins following 0-3 starts.

Here's how the weekend unfolded.

BIG3 Week 4 Results

Ghost Ballers 50, Ball Hogs 35

Killer 3's 50, Power 41

Triplets 50, Enemies 39

3's Company vs. Tri-State, 7 p.m. ET

Aliens vs. Triology 7:40 p.m. ET

3 Headed Monsters vs. Bivouac, 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 4 Recap

The Ghost Ballers led things off with a 50-35 victory over the Ball Hogs.

Leandro Barbosa has been one of the top stars of BIG3 so far in 2021, sitting second in scoring average (23.0) and leading the league in assists (4.7 per game).

It was another solid week for the 38-year-old guard as he posted a team-high 20 points along with seven rebounds and two dimes. He also hit a pair of four-pointers.

Alas, it wasn't enough as the Ghost Ballers saw Mike Taylor (22 points), Chris Johnson (15 points) and Ricky Davis (13 points) all score in double figures.

Power used its first-round pick of the 2021 SuperDraft on Serbian star Dusan Bulut, a four-time FIBA 3x3 World Tour champion. The team finally got to see the 35-year-old in action on Saturday.

Bulut had a solid debut as he adjusts to his new squad, finishing with nine points, four rebounds and two assists in a losing effort.

Donte Greene was the top star as the Killer 3's overturned a three-point halftime deficit and blew out Power 27-15 in the second half en route to victory. Greene dropped 23 points and collected 11 rebounds.

Power fell to 2-2 at the halfway mark. With Bulut in the fold finally, things could still be looking up for coach Nancy Lieberman.

The MVP for the 2019 season, Joe Johnson is on pace to enjoy another monster year in BIG3.

The Enemies had little answer for the seven-time NBA All-Star, who had a double-double (23 points, 15 rebounds), as the Triplets notched their fourth win.

Jannero Pargo had the touch from long range, hitting five three-pointers to chip in with 17 points.

The Enemies had all five of their players score, but that offensive balance wasn't enough to overcome the Triplets.

Elijah Stewart nearly had a double-double (16 points, nine rebounds). Head coach Gilbert Arenas may have been looking for more from the tandem of Isaiah Austin and Nick Young, who combined for 10 points.