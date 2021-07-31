Heat Rumors: Goran Dragic Expected to Interest Contenders if Contract Option Declined

Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

Goran Dragic is expected to have a number of suitors if the Miami Heat decline the guard's team option. According to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, multiple contenders are interested in Dragic should he reach unrestricted free agency next week:

Dragic has spent the last six-plus seasons with the Heat. Last year, he averaged 13.4 points, 4.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 50 games while playing 26.7 minutes per night. It's unclear how much money he could earn as an unrestricted free agent, but with championship teams in the mix, a small bidding war is possible.

The Heat have until Sunday to exercise the 34-year-old's option, as the free-agent negotiating period opens Monday.

If the team exercises its option, Dragic will be the third-highest-paid player in Miami behind Jimmy Butler ($36 million) and Bam Adebayo ($28.1 million) in 2021-22. Should the Heat decline his and Andre Iguodala's options, Spotrac projects the club will enter free agency with $20.5 million in practical cap space.

Heat president Pat Riley is expected to be active, telling reporters in June the team has flexibility to go multiple routes this summer.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

“I like the nucleus of our team," Riley said, noting a third star in the lineup could help. "We’ve got a great core with Jimmy and Bam. ... We’ll see. Flexibility is a good way to go.”

After Riley called Miami's first-round playoff loss to the Milwaukee Bucks an "absolute team breakdown," it would make sense to expect significant roster changes—especially considering the impending decisions on unrestricted free agents Victor Oladipo, Trevor Ariza and Nemanja Bjelica and restricted free agents Duncan Robinson and Kendrick Nunn.

In the meantime, it's unclear which contenders could target Dragic should he hit the open market.

In light of a possible Ben Simmons trade, the Philadelphia 76ers might need a point guard who can create his own shot and is a threat from behind the arc. Dragic isn't a full-time starter anymore, but he shot 37.3 percent from three last season and could help fill the gap from any Simmons deal.