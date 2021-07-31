Report: Rasheed Wallace a 'Prime Candidate' to Join Penny Hardaway's Memphis Staff

Visual China Group via Getty Images

Former NBA star Rasheed Wallace is reportedly a "prime candidate" to join the coaching staff for the Memphis Tigers men's basketball team, according to Marc Stein.

Wallace would work under fellow NBA veteran and current head coach Penny Hardaway, while Hall of Famer Larry Brown also works as an assistant coach.

Hardaway and Wallace were each four-time All-Stars during their NBA careers, with Wallace spending 16 years in the league for six different organizations. He helped the Detroit Pistons win the NBA title in 2004.

The 46-year-old transitioned to coaching after retiring as a player in 2013, spending one year as an assistant for the Pistons under Maurice Cheeks. He later became head coach of Charles E. Jordan High School in 2019 before being named to the same position at NC Good Better Best Academy in June.

Wallace now appears poised to move to the college ranks with a role on one of the most intriguing coaching staffs in the sport.

Hardaway has led the Tigers to a 63-32 record in three years at the helm, totaling zero NCAA tournament appearances. The squad still ended last season on a high note with the 2021 NIT title and should have plenty of talent returning, including leading scorer Landers Nolley II.

The coach has also proved he can recruit top talent, bringing in James Wiseman and Precious Achiuwa as part of 247Sports' No. 1 recruiting class in 2019.

Adding another former NBA player to the staff could help convince even more top players to come to Memphis.