Celtics Rumors: Evan Fournier Contract Talks 'Close to Stalling' Amid $80M Demand

The Boston Celtics are reportedly unwilling to meet the asking price for free agent Evan Fournier, who is seeking $80 million over four years, according to Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald.

A source said negotiations are "not looking good" between the Celtics and Fournier, with Murphy noting the talks are "close to stalling."

There is also reportedly "mutual interest" between Fournier and the New York Knicks if the forward can't agree to a deal with Boston.

