Olympic Track and Field 2021: Women's 100M Medal Winners, Times and Results

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Jamaica's Elaine Thompson Herah captured her second straight gold medal in the women's 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday with a winning time of 10.61 seconds, an Olympic record, at Japan National Stadium.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica (10.74) earned the silver medal, while Jamaica's Shericka Jackson (10.76) will take home bronze to complete the country's sweep in one of the marquee events in track and field at the 2021 Summer Games.

The United States' Teahna Daniels finished seventh (11.02).

Jamaica emerged as a force in the women's 100 meters dating back to the 2008 Beijing Games. Fraser-Pryce took the top spot on the podium in 2008 and 2012 before Thompson Herah won the event in 2016 to keep the gold medal in the country. It also won two silver medals and two bronze medals over that span.

That dominance continued Saturday by securing all three medals.

Meanwhile, the U.S.' top finisher in Olympic trials for the 100 meters was Sha'Carri Richardson, but she was ineligible to compete Saturday because of a one-month suspension for an anti-doping violation related to a positive drug test for THC, the active ingredient of marijuana.

Richardson posted a message Friday on Twitter following the event's preliminary heats:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Gail Devers is the last American to win the women's 100 meters at the 1996 Games in Atlanta. Marion Jones' gold medal from the 2000 Olympics was later stripped by the IOC for the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Jamaica has taken over as the predominant country in the event, and that talent was on full display once again Saturday in Tokyo.

Looking ahead, track and field medals will be handed out Sunday in the women's shot put, men's high jump, women's triple jump and men's 100 meters.