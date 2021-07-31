Olympic Swimming 2021: Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Medal Winners, Times, Results

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

The Great Britain quartet of Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy and Anna Hopkin won gold in style by setting a new world record in the mixed 4x100-meter medley at the 2020 Olympics.

Great Britain finished with a time of 3:37.58, breaking the previous world record held by China (3:38.41). The Chinese team won the silver, with the Australians taking the bronze.

Mixed 4x100m Medley Final Results

Gold: Great Britain (3:37.58)

Silver: China (3:38.86)

Bronze: Australia (3:38.95)

4th: Italy (3:39.28)

5th: United States (3:40.58)

6th: Netherlands (3:41.25)

7th: Russian Olympic Committee (3:42.45)

8th: Israel (3:44.77)

Team USA was expected to be a serious player in this race. The squad finished second during the qualifying heat to Great Britain.

Things broke badly for the U.S. during the breaststroke portion of the medley.

The United States was in second place after the backstroke when Lydia Jacoby dove into the water. Her run was immediately thrown off because her goggles fell down, covering her nose and mouth, but leaving her eyes exposed.

Jacoby was able to finish the 100 meters in exactly 65 seconds, but the U.S. dropped down to fifth place at that point. The problems were exacerbated when Torri Huske missed getting off the block for the butterfly.

Caeleb Dressel did his best to close the gap over the final 100 meters, finishing in 46.99 seconds, but the deficit was too significant for Team USA to make it onto the medal podium.

After sitting outside of the top three through the first 200 meters, Great Britain moved into the top spot thanks to James Guy's effort in the butterfly. He put the team up by 0.57 seconds over China, leaving Anna Hopkin in excellent position to seal the win in the freestyle.

Hopkin finished the final leg in 52 seconds for the win.

China was steady throughout the race, never dropping below third at the end of each leg. Italy fell off the pace in the second half after holding the lead during the second leg thanks to Nicolo Martinenghi's backstroke performance (58.38).

The Italian team wound up coming in fourth place, just behind the Australian squad that finished third.