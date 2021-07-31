Olympic Swimming 2021: Caeleb Dressel Wins Gold, Sets World Record in 100m Butterfly

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Caeleb Dressel continued to prove he's the class of USA men's swimming Friday, winning a gold medal in the 100-meter butterfly finals and setting a world record of 49.45 seconds in the process.

Dressel led the race from start to finish, flying off the blocks with one of his best reaction times of the Games (0.6 seconds) and making up for a long turn by swimming at a rate of 1.71 meters per second down the stretch.

Here's how the competition did behind him:

Men's 100M Butterfly Finals

1. Caeleb Dressel, USA: 49.45 (WR)

2. Kristof Milak, Hungary: 49.68 (ER)

3. Noe Ponti, Switzerland: 50.74

4. Andrei Minakov, Russian Olympic Committee: 50.88

T-5. Jakub Majerski, Poland: 50.92

T-5. Matthew Temple, Australia: 50.92

7. Luis Carlos Martinez, Guatemala: 51.09

8. Josif Miladinov, Bulgaria: 51.49

Results via Olympics.com

It's Dressel's third gold medal during the Tokyo Games. He also won the 100-meter freestyle and 4x100-meter freestyle relay.

The 24-year-old from Green Cove Springs, Florida, now has five Olympic gold medals for his career. He won the 4x100-meter freestyle and the 4x100-meter medley in the 2016 Rio Games.