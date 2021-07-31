X

    Vikings' Jeff Gladney Accused in Lawsuit of Assaulting Ex-GF for over 2 Hours

    Adam WellsJuly 31, 2021

    AP Photo/Duane Burleson

    The ex-girlfriend of Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney filed a lawsuit this week accusing him of assaulting her in April.

    USA Today's Brent Schrotenboer obtained a copy of the lawsuit in which the woman accused Gladney of "beating her for over two hours in April and then trying to bribe her into silence with a $1,000 necklace from Tiffany’s and a gift certificate to a spa."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!