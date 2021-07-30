Aaron Rodgers on Pitch Count at Packers Practice to Avoid 'Wear and Tear' on Arm

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are taking things slow with Aaron Rodgers now that the quarterback's spat with the team has been resolved.

With the reigning NFL MVP having missed all of the Packers' offseason workouts, the team will start him off on a pitch count in training camp to make sure his arm is fresh and ready to go in Week 1.

"I think we're mindful of that with all our quarterbacks, just making sure [of] that because having three quarterbacks, that's a lot of wear and tear on the arm and we don't want to burn 'em out too early," Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Friday. "So he and I did talk about exactly what number we're looking for each day or being below a certain number. So we've got a guy out there that lets me know when we're at that halfway mark and then I relay that to Aaron."

ESPN's Rob Demovsky noted that number seems to be less than 20 passes, at least when it comes to throws in 11-on-11 activities. Demovsky reported the QB made 13 passes Friday, 15 on Thursday and 14 on Wednesday during practice sessions open to the media.

Now entering his age-38 season, Rodgers is coming off his third consecutive year with at least 525 pass attempts. The Packers want to keep him playing at a high level when the games count and have him remain healthy until then.

Rodgers has yet to make any noteworthy comments on the tactic but appears to be going along with it just well for the time being. After their offseason dispute kept Rodgers away from the Packers and their coaches, the two sides are making sure they can make up for missed meetings during camp.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"The biggest thing was just getting on the same page with some of the offseason tweaks that we made to the offense," LaFleur said. "And, you know, we're kind of working through those right now."

Green Bay is doing all it can to make the most of what could be Rodgers' last season with the franchise. If that means tampering down on the quarterback's training camp activities, the Packers won't hesitate to do so—not when the alternative impacts the team's ability to compete for another Super Bowl.