Deshaun Watson Has Been Positive Resource at Texans Training Camp, Tyrod Taylor Says

Deshaun Watson's teammates say he has been a positive presence around the team since training camp started this week despite his reported request to be traded and amid his ongoing legal situation.

Houston Texans backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor told reporters on Friday that Watson has "absolutely" been a positive resource for him as he gets acclimated to a new team.

Watson is facing civil lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault and misconduct.

Rusty Hardin, Watson's attorney, told ESPN's John Barr this week that 10 women have filed police complaints against his client. Eight of the 10 women are among the 22 that have filed civil lawsuits.

"We're fully cooperating with the police," Hardin said to Barr. "We're fully cooperating with the district attorney's office and, when the criminal investigation is over, we'll fully cooperate with the NFL."

Watson issued a statement on Twitter in March denying the allegations made against him, and he looks forward to clearing his name.

In a statement released by the NFL on Tuesday (h/t Mike Jones of USA Today), the league is continuing to investigate Watson but said "there are no restrictions on Watson’s participation in club activities" at this time.

Watson reported to Texans training camp on Sunday. He has been on the practice field with the team, but has yet to take part in drills thus far. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in January that Watson had officially requested a trade out of Houston.

Taylor signed a one-year deal with the Texans as a free agent in March. The 31-year-old has appeared in 72 games over the past 10 seasons, including one start for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020.