NCAA Targeting 'Dramatic Reform' in Governing College Athletics at Nov. Convention

In the wake of several changes in the college landscape, including the adoption of name, image and likeness rules in several states, the NCAA is going to take a close look at how it governs student-athletes.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com), the NCAA Board of Governors is setting up a constitutional convention in November that is expected to be the "first step toward launching dramatic reform" in how college athletics are governed.

"The goal is to make sure that we can align authority and responsibilities, get that right between campuses and the conferences and the national level," NCAA President Mark Emmert told reporters Friday.

The calls for reform from the Board of Governors come after a June ruling in which the United States Supreme Court unanimously voted against the NCAA's attempt to put a cap on how much money athletes could earn from NIL deals.

There have also been several other notable developments that could change the landscape of college athletics.

The College Football Playoff Board of Managers approved a feasibility study to expand the current playoff format from four teams to 12.

On Thursday, the SEC voted unanimously to extend invitations to Texas and Oklahoma to join the conference in all sports starting on July 1, 2025.

Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff told ESPN's Heather Dinich that the SEC expansion is "likely to delay approval" of any College Football Playoff expansion plans.

Several athletes have taken advantage of NIL rules. Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young has already signed endorsement deals worth more than $800,000 before playing his first college game, per ESPN's Alex Scarborough.

The NCAA has been the governing body for student-athletes at the college level since it was founded in 1906. The organization currently oversees 1,102 schools and hundreds of thousands of athletes.