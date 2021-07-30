USA Olympic Fencers Wear Pink Masks to Protest Alen Hadzic's Presence on Team

Elsa/Getty Images

United States fencers Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald, and Yeisser Ramirez wore pink masks in protest of epee teammate Alen Hadzic and in solidarity with sexual assault survivors, according to a report from Tasneem Nashrulla and Brianna Sacks of Buzzfeed News.

Three women have accused Hadzic of sexual misconduct. He was suspended from the U.S. Olympic team by the U.S. Center for SafeSport in June before an arbitrator overruled that suspension, allowing him to compete at the Tokyo Games this summer.

