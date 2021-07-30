Anthony Davis Rumors: Lakers Star to Play Center More After Russell Westbrook Trade

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The reported addition of Russell Westbrook will lead the Los Angeles Lakers to play more small ball in 2021-22, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Buha reported the deal means big man Anthony Davis will play more minutes at center "to maximize the roster's spacing, shooting and transition attack."

Los Angeles cleared out much of its roster to complete the deal for Westbrook, sending Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and a first-round pick to the Washington Wizards, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

