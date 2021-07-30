5-Star Safety Prospect Jacoby Mathews Decommits from LSU

Photo credit: 247Sports

Top 2022 prospect Jacoby Mathews announced on social media he has decommitted from LSU:

Mathews is considered a 5-star recruit and the No. 2 safety in the class, according to 247Sports composite rankings. He is rated the 27th best player overall in 2022.

He initially committed to LSU in April over a final six that also included Arizona State, Clemson, Florida, Texas and USC.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.