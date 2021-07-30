Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Top QBs in Madden NFL 22 Player Ratings

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

The Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes was announced as part of the 99 Club for Madden NFL 22 on Friday, the only quarterback to receive the distinction.

Mahomes edged out the Tampa Bay Bucaaneers' Tom Brady, who led the Bucs to a blowout win over the Chiefs in February's Super Bowl LV, for the top spot among signal-callers.

Here's a look at more of the top-rated quarterbacks in this year's Madden video game as announced on ESPN's SportsCenter:

1. Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs, 99)

2. Tom Brady (Buccaneers, 97)

3. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers, 96)

4. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks, 94)

5. Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens, 91)

6. Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans, 90)

7. Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills, 88)

8. Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys, 87)

9. Ryan Tannehill (Tennessee Titans, 87)

10. Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons, 85)

Mahomes earned a berth in the 99 Club for the third time, and it doesn't come as a surprise.

The 25-year-old Texas Tech product put together another terrific season for Kansas City in 2020. He completed 66.3 percent of his throws for 4,740 yards with 38 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He added 308 rushing yards and a pair of scores on the ground as part of the Chiefs' 14-2 regular season.

He's also the perfect video game character thanks to a huge arm, pinpoint accuracy and the ability to make plays with his legs in key situations.

Meanwhile, Brady is the greatest pocket passer in NFL history and owns a record seven Super Bowl rings, so an argument could be made he belongs in the 99 Club every year.

From a video game perspective, however, the 43-year-old superstar doesn't have a ton of movement skill at this stage of his career, which limits his overall rating a bit. If you put him behind a good line, he can still stand tall and deliver dimes, though.

Among the top 10, Bills quarterback Josh Allen probably has the strongest case for a higher rating. He finished second in MVP voting last year behind only Rodgers and he ranked third in ESPN's Total QBR behind Rodgers and Mahomes.

Like his Chiefs counterpart, he's also the total package with a rocket for a right arm and the ability to escape the pocket to move the sticks with his legs. He also showed tremendous growth in terms of accuracy, posting a career-best 69.2 percent completion rate in 2020.

If Allen backs that breakout campaign up with another big year in 2021, he should be among the top-rated quarterbacks in next year's game.

Madden NFL 22 is slated for an Aug. 20 release date on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.