Red Sox Updated Lineup, Payroll After Kyle Schwarber Trade with Nationals

The New York Yankees made one of the biggest deals at the deadline by acquiring first baseman Anthony Rizzo from the Chicago Cubs. New York's rivals to the north didn't even wait until the end of the day to respond by trading for Rizzo's former teammate in Chicago.

The Boston Red Sox added slugger Kyle Schwarber from the Washington Nationals with less than 24 hours before MLB's trade deadline, bolstering a lineup that hasn't lacked for power this season.

Through 72 games, the 28-year-old is slashing .253/.340/.570 with 25 home runs and 53 RBI. After mashing 16 home runs in June—and briefly turning the Nats into contenders in the National League East—Schwarber was placed on the injured list with a hamstring issue. He's expected to return to play in August.

Here's how the Red Sox lineup could look when he does:

Boston Red Sox Projected Lineup

1. Enrique Hernandez, 2B

2. Alex Verdugo, OF

3. Xander Bogaerts, SS

4. J.D. Martinez, DH

5. Rafael Devers, 3B

6. Kyle Schwarber, LF

7. Bobby Dalbec, 1B

8. Jarren Duran, CF

9. Christian Vazquez

The Red Sox sent right-handed pitching prospect Aldo Ramirez back to Washington in exchange for Schwarber's expiring contract. The Indiana alum signed a one-year, $11 million deal with a mutual option in 2022. Boston would owe Schwarber $11 million next season should both sides agree to exercise the clause. If not, the power hitter will become an unrestricted free agent.

Ramirez is expected to reach the Major Leagues by 2023 with MLB Pipeline rating him the No. 8 prospect in the Nationals farm system following the deal.

By then, Schwarber could be onto his next team. In the meantime, the former Cubs playoff hero will look to get healthy and help an AL East-leading Red Sox team capture the division and make a charge for the World Series.