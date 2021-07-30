BMX Racer Connor Fields Stretchered off After Injury at Tokyo Olympics

AP Photo/Ben Curtis

American professional BMX racer Connor Fields was carried off the Ariake Urban Sports Park course on a stretcher after he was involved in a three-bike crash at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Associated Press provided more information on the injury, which occurred during the third and final qualifying heat during the men's BMX racing semifinals.

"Fields was fourth after his opening two heats and landed hard off a jump heading into the first turn in the second heat. The 28-year-old from Las Vegas slammed into the turn and lay on the track as medical personnel rushed out to help him.

"Fields was attended to for several minutes before being carried away. He qualified for the finals, but will not be able to race."

Les Carpenter of the Washington Post later reported that Fields was placed in an ambulance waiting outside the course.

Fields won the gold medal at men's BMX racing during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio De Janeiro. He's also won a pair of gold medals at the UCI BMX World Championships.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.