John Collins Rumors: 'Optimism' Hawks Can Sign PF to Contract Before Free Agency

The Atlanta Hawks and John Collins share a mutual level of optimism about hammering out a new contract this offseason, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported July 22 the Hawks extended Collins the $7.7 million qualifying offer, which makes him a restricted free agent.

