Olympic Swimming 2021: Men's 200M Individual Medley Medal Winners and Times

OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

China's Shun Wang pulled off a stunning upset in the men's 200-meter individual medley on Thursday night, winning gold, while the United States' Michael Andrew surprisingly missed the medal stand altogether.

Wang swam a time of 1:55.00, besting Great Britain's Duncan Scott (1:55.28) and Switzerland's Jeremy Desplanches (1:56.17). Andrew, who shot out like a cannon but ran out of steam down the stretch, finished fifth (1:57.31).

The men's 200-meter IM had been completely dominated by Michael Phelps this century, as he won gold in the event four straight times dating back to the 2004 Athens Games.

But Shun had experience in the race, winning the bronze at the 2016 Olympics.

Andrew looked like he might have the race in the bag over the first 150 meters, pulling out to a nice lead. But his usual foe, a suspect freestyle, reared its head again, costing him a place on the podium.

Andrew made waves for reasons outside of the pool at these Olympics as well, telling reporters he was not vaccinated against COVID-19 and didn't have plans on getting the vaccine in the future.

Silver medalist Scott, meanwhile, is having an excellent Olympics, having claimed gold in the 4x200-meter freestyle relay and silver in the 200-meter freestyle.

"I've knocked over 1.5 seconds off my time in that event this year and it's my first proper international medal in that event, so I have to hold my head up high,” he told reporters after the event. "I'm happy with the swim."