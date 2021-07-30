Olympic Swimming 2021: Women's 100m Freestyle Medal Winners, Times and Results

AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Olympic records are being set left and right at the Tokyo Games. Emma McKeon was the latest to claim one on Thursday night.

The Australian swimmer won the first individual gold medal of her career, posting a time of 51.96 in the women's 100-meter freestyle. She topped Hong Kong's Siobhan Bernadette Haughey (52.27) and fellow Aussie Cate Campbell (52.52) to claim gold.

