Bradley Beal Rumors: Wizards SG 'Opting to Stay' with Team amid Westbrook Trade Buzz

Washington Wizards fans might be getting some very good news shortly regarding their star shooting guard.

Marcus Thompson of The Athletic reported Thursday, "From what I’m hearing, Bradley Beal is opting to stay in DC."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium backed up that reporting:

That follows multiple reports on Thursday that the Wizards are in the process of trading veteran point guard Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers:

But that deal reportedly isn't a precursor to a Beal trade and a full-blown rebuild in Washington. Instead, the Wizards seemingly see the trade as a chance to rebuild a better roster around their star guard:

You could make the argument that Washington is taking a pretty optimistic view on things. The roster, as currently constructed, isn't any closer to championship contention, and while the Wizards can make other moves, do they have the assets to land another star via trade?

Probably not. And even if Washington's big moves come via free agency in the future, Beal can opt out of his deal after the 2021-22 season and become a free agent. The window for building a winner around him is narrowing. If he doesn't believe in this front office's ability to build a contender, will he stick around?

Losing Beal would usher in a complete rebuild for the Wizards. The 28-year-old was superb this past season, averaging 31.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from three. It was his second straight season averaging 30 or more points.

He helped lead the Wizards to the postseason, where they were eliminated in the first round in five games by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Were Beal to ask for a trade, no shortage of contending teams would come calling. For now, however, he reportedly is leaning toward a return to Washington.