MLB Trade Rumors: Jose Berrios Deal Increasingly Possible; Yankees, More Linked

AP Photo/Jim Mone

Having already gone into sell mode, the Minnesota Twins are reportedly intensifying their trade talks involving All-Star pitcher Jose Berrios.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes, the possibility of Berrios being traded is "increasing" because the market has exceeded Minnesota's initial expectations.

Rosenthal and Hayes noted virtually every playoff contender has checked in on Berrios, including the New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post added the New York Mets are in the mix as well.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.