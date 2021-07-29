Knicks Trade Rumors: Terrence Ross Talks Held with Magic; Higher Draft Pick Also Eyed

AP Photo/John Raoux

The New York Knicks have the No. 19 and No. 21 picks in the 2021 NBA draft, but they could be looking for more heading into Thursday night.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Knicks would like to move up in the draft with an eye on Oregon guard Chris Duarte. They are also reportedly involved in trade talks with the Orlando Magic for guard Terrence Ross.

Ross set a career high with 15.6 points per game last season with Orlando despite coming off the bench in all but two games. He is owed $24 million over the next two years of his current contract.

The 6'6" wing was one of the few established players left in Orlando after the Magic conducted a trade deadline fire sale last season. They shipped Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls, Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets and Evan Fournier to the Boston Celtics to begin another rebuild.

Ross didn't see much action down the stretch, as back spasms kept him out the final month of the season. The Magic can now look to deal the 30-year-old this offseason to continue adding assets.

The Knicks could be an interesting destination as they look to add more offense alongside Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. Ross has sometimes struggled with efficiency, shooting only 41.2 percent from the field last year and 33.7 percent from three-point range, but he can create his own looks and add much-needed scoring either in the starting lineup or off the bench.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Knicks finished 22nd in offensive efficiency last season and had trouble scoring in the playoffs when Randle missed his looks.

A rookie like Duarte could also help if the Knicks move up in the draft. The Oregon product averaged 17.1 points per game last year and shot 42.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Though some teams are hesitant to draft an older prospect with a lottery pick, the 24-year-old could be an immediate contributor as the Knicks look to contend in the Eastern Conference.