Jalen Ramsey Joins 99 Club; More Top CBs in Madden NFL 22 Player Ratings

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was named to the Madden 99 Club on Thursday as part of the video game's ratings reveal week.

Ramsey was announced on SportsCenter as the top-rated corner ahead of the New England Patriots' Stephon Gilmore and Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander. His place in the 99 Club comes after years of taking matters into his own hands:

Here's a look at the rest of the top-rated cornerbacks in this year's game:

1. Jalen Ramsey (Rams, 99 overall)

2. Stephon Gilmore (Patriots, 97)

3. Jaire Alexander (Packers, 95)

4. Tre'Davious White (Buffalo Bills, 93)

5. Marlon Humphrey (Baltimore Ravens, 92)

6. Xavien Howard (Miami Dolphins, 91)

7. James Bradberry (New York Giants, 90)

8. Denzel Ward (Cleveland Browns, 89)

9. Kendall Fuller (Washington, 89)

10. Darius Slay (Philadelphia Eagles, 88)

Ramsey earned his place in the 99 Club with a terrific 2020 season for L.A that led to his fourth straight Pro Bowl appearance and his second selection as a first-team All-Pro.

The 26-year-old Florida State product has established himself as one of the NFL's true shutdown corners across five seasons split between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Rams. He's recorded 287 total tackles, 58 passes defended, 11 interceptions and three forced fumbles in 75 career games.

Ramsey becomes the Rams' second member of this year's 99 Club, joining defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who's achieved that status for five straight years.

Gilmore takes a slight dip after opening last year in the 99 Club, but he's still second on the cornerback list. The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year was limited to 11 games last year because of injury, but he's still one of the league's best players in coverage when healthy.

Alexander doesn't get as much national attention as Ramsey and Gilmore, but he's enjoyed a quick rise since the Packers picked him in the first round of the 2018 draft. He earned his first Pro Bowl berth and a second-team All-Pro selection in 2020.

Perhaps the biggest omission from the cornerback list is Gilmore's Patriots teammate J.C. Jackson, who ranked second in the NFL with nine interceptions last year and has proved himself an elite ball hawk with 17 picks in 45 games across three seasons.

Ratings are updated throughout the year based on real-life performance, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Jackson's rating is in the 90s by season's end.

Madden NFL 22 is set for an Aug. 20 release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.