Simone Biles: Support Has Shown Me 'I’m More Than My Accomplishments and Gymnastics'

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

USA Gymnastics star Simone Biles took to Twitter on Wednesday night to thank fans and observers for all the love and support she's received after the Americans won silver at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this week.

Biles stepped back from her prepared performances during Tuesday's team event, noting that she was struggling mentally during her routines and feared a mistake could cost her teammates a medal. Her actions have contributed to a worldwide conversation about the mental health of Olympians and what more can be done to support individuals at the games.

"It's been really stressful this Olympic Games," Biles said Tuesday. "It’s been a long week, a long Olympic process, a long year. I think we're a little too stressed out. We should be out here having fun and that's just not the case."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.