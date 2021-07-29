Olympic Swimming 2021: Men's 800M Freestyle Medal Winners, Times and Results

AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Team USA swimmer Bobby Finke won the Olympic Games' first-ever men's 800-meter freestyle final with a time of 7:41.87.

Finke's fantastic turn and charge in the final 50 meters propelled him to gold over Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri, who led for much of the race. CBS Sports showcased just how much ground Finke made up.

Ukraine's Mykhailo Romanchuk earned the bronze at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. The official results from the eight-swimmer field can be found below.

Results

1. Robert Finke (United States): 7:41.87

2. Gregorio Paltrinieri (Italy): 7.42:11

3. Mykhailo Romanchuk (Ukraine): 7:42.33

4. Florian Wellbrock (Germany): 7:42.68

5. Jack McLoughlin (Australia): 7:45.00

6. Serhii Frolov (Ukraine): 7:45.11

7. Felix Auboeck (Germany): 7:49.14

8. Guilherme Costa (Brazil): 7:53.31

The 1904 Summer Olympics featured a race of a similar length in the 880-yard freestyle (804.672 meters), but this was the first time a men's 800-meter freestyle final took place.

Finke will forever be the first winner in this Olympic event, and he impressed numerous onlookers with his phenomenal finish after entering the final 50 meters in fourth.

The New York Times broke down Finke and the rest of the swimmers' paces and paths:

The 21-year-old Finke, who swims for the University of Florida, won his first-ever medal on the world stage.

He'll look for his second gold medal when he competes in the Tokyo Olympics' 1,500-meter freestyle. The heats for that event are set for Friday, with the final occurring Sunday.