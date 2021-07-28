Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs Sign Endorsement Contracts with Adidas Ahead of NBA Draft

Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs Sign Endorsement Contracts with Adidas Ahead of NBA DraftJuly 29, 2021
Presumptive top-five NBA draft selections Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs announced Wednesday that they have signed endorsement contracts with Adidas.
Mobley is considered by far the best big man in this class and could go as high as No. 2 to the Houston Rockets. It's not expected that he falls any lower than the Cleveland Cavaliers with the third pick.
Boardroom @boardroom
“I’m so excited to be with the brand. I grew up inspired by <a href="https://twitter.com/drose?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@drose</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/Dame_Lillard?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Dame_Lillard</a> and want to follow in the steps of the young Adidas family coming up now like <a href="https://twitter.com/TheTraeYoung?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheTraeYoung</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/spidadmitchell?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@spidadmitchell</a>.<br><br>If you give me some time, I will pursue greatness like them.” -<a href="https://twitter.com/jalensuggs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jalensuggs</a> <a href="https://t.co/37s8FA41rv">https://t.co/37s8FA41rv</a>
Suggs could go off the board as high as No. 4 to the Toronto Raptors.
Nike signed presumptive No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham to an endorsement deal this week.
Adidas signed 2020 No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards in December.