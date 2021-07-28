Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs Sign Endorsement Contracts with Adidas Ahead of NBA Draft

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Presumptive top-five NBA draft selections Evan Mobley and Jalen Suggs announced Wednesday that they have signed endorsement contracts with Adidas.

Mobley is considered by far the best big man in this class and could go as high as No. 2 to the Houston Rockets. It's not expected that he falls any lower than the Cleveland Cavaliers with the third pick.

Suggs could go off the board as high as No. 4 to the Toronto Raptors.

Nike signed presumptive No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham to an endorsement deal this week.

Adidas signed 2020 No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards in December.