5-Star QB Quinn Ewers 'Leaning Toward' Skipping Senior Year of HS, Enrolling at OSU

Photo credit: Andrew Ivins, 247Sports

Ohio State commit Quinn Ewers may enroll at the university a year early, thus forgoing his final year at Southlake Carroll, to take advantage of the NCAA's new guidelines on name, image and likeness.

Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reported Ewers is already receiving endorsement offers that he's prohibited from accepting under Texas high school athletic rules. Because of that, the 5-star quarterback recruit is weighing his future.

"I don’t really know, I don’t have a final decision made quite yet," Ewers said. "I’m leaning toward leaving and going up to Ohio, just so I don’t have to deal with UIL stuff and can get comfortable with Ohio and Columbus and start to learn."

