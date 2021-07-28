Patrick Mahomes Called the 'Best I've Seen' by NFL HC: 'He's Played 2 Bad Games'

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Non-controversial statement: Patrick Mahomes is very good at football.

Perhaps very controversial statement: Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in NFL history.

One NFL head coach categorized him as the "best [he's] ever seen" in an interview with Mike Sando of The Athletic.

“Mahomes is the best I’ve seen,” the coach said. “He’s played two bad games in his career. They’re both in Super Bowls, but I’ve never seen anybody as good as him, and seeing him live is even more impressive. If you are open, he doesn’t miss. He looks like he is playing JV football compared to everybody else.”

It's impossible to argue with Mahomes' accomplishments four years into his NFL career. He's led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game or deeper in each of his three years as a starter, winning an NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in the process. His 108.7 career passer rating is easily the best in NFL history among players with at least 1,500 pass attempts.

There is, by far, no better player in all of football you would rather build around. Mahomes is double-digit wins every season almost by his lonesome, provided he's healthy. Few, if any, football players have such a high degree of impact.

Considering he doesn't turn 26 until September, it's fair to say the best is still yet to come as his experience level catches up with his considerable physical gifts.