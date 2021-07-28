Buddy Hield Trade Rumors: 76ers Linked Amid Buzz of Lakers Deal Involving Kyle Kuzma

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly expressed interest in trading for Sacramento Kings guard Buddy Hield.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported a Hield trade is "likely on the horizon," with a deal to the Los Angeles Lakers appearing to be the most likely scenario. The Sixers have also expressed some level of interest, but it's unclear if they've gotten as far in talks as the Lakers.

A deal sending Kyle Kuzma and another salary-matching piece (Amick mentioned Montrezl Harrell as the likeliest candidate) has gained the most traction in recent weeks. The Lakers have seemingly been exploring a Kuzma trade all offseason, and adding a potential 20-point scorer in Hield appears to be their best option.

The Sixers would clearly not make Ben Simmons available for Hield, so their options in trades are limited. Any deal would likely start with George Hill's $10 million contract for next season and then have to include a sign-and-trade of Mike Scott or Danny Green, along with a young player like Shake Milton.

Even then, the Kings may feel the ceiling is higher for Kuzma and Harrell as they make a playoff push next season.

The Sixers' main priority seems to be star-chasing, and a Simmons trade appears inevitable this offseason. Adding Hield would be a secondary priority after they figure out what to do with Simmons.