Patrick Mahomes' Autographed Rookie Card Sells for $4.3M, Breaks Tom Brady's Record

Patrick Mahomes couldn't defeat Tom Brady in Super Bowl LV, but the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback scored a victory over the future Hall of Famer in the card-collecting realm Wednesday.

PWCC Marketplace announced that a 2017 National Treasures Platinum autographed patch rookie card of Mahomes numbered 1/1 and graded 8.5 by Beckett sold for $4.3 million:

Boardroom noted that the card broke the record for the most expensive NFL card ever sold. The record previously belonged to a Brady card that sold for $3.1 million in March.

Mahomes reacted to the new record on Twitter:

The Brady card that had held the record for about four months was a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket autographed rookie card.

According to Kerry J. Byrne of the New York Post, that card was graded 9 with a 10-graded autograph by Beckett.

No quarterback in NFL history has come out of the gates hotter than Mahomes in their first four seasons. He has only been an NFL starter for three years, but he already has a Super Bowl win, a Super Bowl MVP award and an NFL MVP award on his resume.

The 25-year-old was named NFL MVP in his first season as a starter in 2018 when he threw for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He followed that up in 2019 by leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years when they beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Mahomes and the Chiefs returned to the Super Bowl last season, but they fell to Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9.

Brady may be the greatest quarterback of all time with seven Super Bowl wins, but Mahomes has put himself in position to eventually rival Brady's career.

Although Mahomes has a long way to go before reaching that point, card collectors seem to believe he is well on his way to legendary status.