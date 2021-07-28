Aaron Rodgers Expected to Be 'All-In' in 2021 After Offseason Drama, Packers GM Says

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Following an offseason of drama, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is expecting big things from Aaron Rodgers in 2021.

Speaking to reporters prior to Wednesday's practice, Gutekunst explained why he has no doubt Rodgers will be "all-in" this season:

"He's here. I don't think I've ever seen him be here and go out there on that field and not be in all-in. I've always been confident of that. He is a true competitor, he's a true professional. When he steps between those white lines, I've really never seen anything other than that."

