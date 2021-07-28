Katie Ledecky Expresses Support for Simone Biles: 'Mental Health Is So Important'

AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Katie Ledecky sympathized with fellow Olympian Simone Biles after the American gymnast cited her mental health in withdrawing from the team and individual all-around competitions at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

"I would never want to speak for Simone or say that I know what she’s feeling because none of us do, but I understand it," Ledecky told reporters. "We’re at the highest level, we have the most eyes on us of anyone in the world right now. I’m not just saying us as in Simone and me, I’m saying everyone at the Olympics. I mean everyone around the world is watching."

The six-time Olympic gold medalist added the attention and scrutiny that comes with competing in the Olympics can put a strain on an athlete.

“Mental health is so important, physical health is so important, and it’s no different being Olympians," Ledecky said. "It’s something that we all have to watch out for, watch out for each other and help each other through in times of need.”

