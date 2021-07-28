Olympic Men's Gymnastics 2021: Individual All-Around Medal Winners and Scores

AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Thanks to a clutch horizontal bar routine in the final rotation, Japan's Daiki Hashimoto won gold in the men's gymnastics individual all-around at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Hashimoto scored a 14.933 on the horizontal bar, bringing his final total over six events to 88.465. China's Xiao Ruoteng won silver with 88.065 and Nikita Nagornyy of the Russian Olympic Committee was the bronze medalist with 88.031 points.

Nick Zaccardi of NBC Sports noted that the 19-year-old Hashimoto made history as the youngest-ever Olympic gold medalist in the men's all-around:

Japan has now won gold in the men's all-around at each of the past three Olympics after Kohei Uchimura won in both 2012 and 2016.

Here is a rundown of the top 10 finishers in the men's individual all-around, courtesy of Olympics.com:

1. Daiki Hashimoto (JPN): 88.465

2. Xiao Ruoteng (CHN): 88.065

Video Play Button Videos you might like

3. Nikita Nagornyy (ROC): 88.031

4. Sun Wei (CHN): 87.798

5. Takeru Kitazono (JPN): 86.698

6. Artur Dalaloyan (ROC): 86.248

7. Chia-Hung Tang (TPE): 84.798

8. James Hall (GBR): 84.598

9. Joe Fraser (GBR): 84.499

10. Brody Malone (USA): 84.465

Hashimoto received a great deal of praise for his virtuoso performance, with British gymnast Dan Keatings and former American Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir among those to enjoy his performance:

In addition to having the best horizontal bar score of anyone in the men's all-around competition, Hashimoto was tops in pommel horse at 15.166.

He also had the second-best floor exercise score (14.833) and the fourth-best parallel bars score (15.300).

The victory represented a measure of redemption for Hashimoto and Japanese men's gymnastics after falling to ROC in the team competition and settling for silver.

As pointed out by Will Graves of the Associated Press, Hashimoto's performance on the horizontal bar was enough to put him over the top Wednesday after it wasn't quite good enough on the team event:

Making Wednesday's moment even more special for Hashimoto was the fact that it happened on his home soil, although no fans could be in attendance due to COVID-19 protocols.

Both China and ROC got back on the men's individual all-around podium for the first time in several years as well.

Xiao became the first Chinese man to medal in the event since Yang Wei won gold at the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing. Meanwhile, Nagornyy was the first Russian athlete to win an individual men's all-around medal since Alexei Nemov won gold in 2000.

It was a tough day for Team USA, as Brody Malone was the top finisher in 10th, followed by Sam Mikulak, who came in 12th after finishing seventh in 2016.