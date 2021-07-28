Olympic Swimming 2021: Men's 200m Butterfly Medal Winners, Times and Results

AP Photo/Petr David Josek

Kristof Milak is the king of the men's 200-meter butterfly after taking the top spot during Tuesday's race at the 2021 Olympics.

The Hungarian star set a new Olympic record with a finishing time of 1:51.25. Japan's Honda Tomoru won the silver (1:53.73), with Italy's Federico Burdisso capturing the bronze (1:54.45).

Men's 200m Butterfly Results

Gold: Kristof Milak, Hungary (1:51.25)

Silver: Honda Tomoru, Japan (1:53.73)

Bronze: Federico Burdisso, Italy (1:54.45)

4th: Tamas Kenderesi, Hungary (1:54.52)

5th: Chad le Clos, South Africa (1:54.93)

6th: Leonardo de Deus, Brazil (1:55.19)

7th: Gunnar Bentz, United States (1:55.46)

8th: Krzysztof Chmielewski, Poland (1:55.88)

Milak's victory in this event seemed like a safe bet coming into the Games. The 21-year-old won gold at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games and 2019 World Championships. He broke Michael Phelps' world-record time at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships (1:50.73).

It appeared after he hit the finish that Milak's was disappointed by his victory because he didn't beat his previous record time.

While the final margin of victory was comfortable for Milak, the race initially looked like it might be close. Burdisso was running neck and neck with him right up until they got to the 150-meter mark.

Honda wound up making up ground over the final 50 meters to pass Burdisso for the second spot. The 19-year-old continues to make positive strides in his career. He previously finished second in this event at the 2019 World Junior Championships.

With Milak, Honda and Burdisso all being 21 years of age or younger, the future of men's swimming looks to be very bright right now.

Given how dominant Milak has been in this event at this point in his career, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him on the top step of the medal podium for many years to come.