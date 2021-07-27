Warriors Draft Rumors: Josh Giddey Believed to Be A 'Main Target'

Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors reportedly have their eyes on Australia guard Josh Giddey with the No. 7 pick of the 2021 NBA draft.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, "Giddey is believed around the league to be one of the Warriors’ main targets."

O'Connor also lists Jonathan Kuminga and Keon Johnson as those in the conversation for Golden State.

Giddey spent the past season playing for Adelaide in the NBL, filling up the stat sheet with 10.9 points, 7.5 assists, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. The 6'8" player led the league in assists while ranking sixth in rebounds, showcasing his versatility against tough competition.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman lists the 18-year-old as the No. 11 overall player in the class.

Though he isn't a great shooter (29.3 percent from three-point range), he could provide the Warriors with a new dimension as a bigger playmaker and scorer alongside Stephen Curry. Even with the NBA's leading scorer in Curry, the squad finished last year just 20th in offensive rating.

If he does improve as a shooter, Giddey could be another high-upside player for the future alongside James Wiseman.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Golden State could also balance this riskier pick with a safer option at No. 14 overall, which O'Connor projects happening with the selection of Baylor guard Davion Mitchell.

The Warriors will keep their options open heading into Thursday's draft. They hosted Kuminga for a private workout, per Jonathan Givony of ESPN. This could give him an advantage over Giddey, who has not met with teams due to his role with the Australian national team.

Kuminga spent last year with the G League Ignite and averaged 15.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.