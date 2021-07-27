Deshaun Watson Has No Restrictions from Texans Activities amid NFL Investigation

Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will not face any restrictions from the NFL as the league continues investigating accusations of sexual assault and misconduct against him made by 24 women.

Watson arrived at Texans training camp Sunday. Already facing 22 civil lawsuits, ESPN's John Barr reported Monday that 10 women have now filed complaints with Houston police against Watson. The women allege Watson "sexually assaulted them or engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior during massage sessions."

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, told Barr eight of the 10 women who made complaints to Houston police have pending civil suits against the quarterback. Two do not. NFL investigators will wait to speak with Watson until after Houston law enforcement completes its criminal investigation.

"We're fully cooperating with the police. We're fully cooperating with the district attorney's office and, when the criminal investigation is over, we'll fully cooperate with the NFL," Hardin said. "We've made it clear to the NFL that we'll totally cooperate with them when they're ready to visit with us. But they, out of deference to the criminal investigation, always try to wait until that's completed before they try to talk to the accused person."

Tony Buzbee, a lawyer representing the 22 women suing Watson, told Barr nearly half of them have provided sworn statements to police and have spoken with NFL officials.

ESPN's Sarah Bishop reports Watson is still seeking a trade and likely reported to camp to avoid racking up fines from the Texans. Under the current collective bargaining agreement, players are fined $50,000 each day they are absent from camp.

Watson will now be able to practice as multiple investigations into his conduct head toward a conclusion. It's unclear if the quarterback will begin the season with Houston or if he'll be permitted to take the field at all.