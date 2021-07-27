NBA Trade Rumors: Buddy Hield, Marvin Bagley, No. 9 Draft Pick Being Shopped by Kings

AP Photo/Brandon Dill

The Sacramento Kings may be looking to make some significant moves this offseason, per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

"League sources say the Kings continue to be active in shopping [the No. 9 overall draft pick], Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley in separate deals," O'Connor wrote in his latest mock draft. "A Sacramento shake-up seems inevitable, but keeping this choice provides a range of options."

The Kings have missed the playoffs for 15 straight years, which stands as the NBA's longest active drought. A reported shake-up isn't surprising given the team's lack of success.

There are reasons for optimism, however.

For starters, the Kings knocked on the door of playoff contention in each of the last two years before falling short with 31-41 records.

Secondly, Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox broke out in 2020-21 with 25.2 points and 7.2 assists per game.

Sacramento also landed a potential superstar in Tyrese Haliburton in last year's draft, and the ex-Iowa State star responded with 13.0 points and 5.3 assists per game.

That pair figure to be the building blocks for the Kings' future.

The same may no longer be said for the 28-year-old Hield, who is coming off a down year (16.6 points per game, 40.6 percent shooting).

He inked a four-year, $94 million contract extension through 2023-24 in October 2019. Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported that the Kings and Los Angeles Lakers have had trade talks involving Hield.

Sacramento took Bagley with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft, but injuries have played a part in keeping the ex-Duke big man from reaching his potential. He's averaged 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds for his three-year career.

Bagley also notably liked a tweet that suggested he should leave Sacramento. The Kings looked into dealing Bagley before the March trade deadline, per Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.

As for the draft, the Kings own the No. 9 and No. 39 overall picks. The Kings didn't find any lottery luck in a year in which there appears to be four prospects standing above the rest in Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham, G League Ignite guard Jalen Green, USC's Evan Mobley and Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs.

The draft will take place Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.