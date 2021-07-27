X

    Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Joins Sporting KC Ownership Group

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJuly 28, 2021
    Alerted 3h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

    Patrick Mahomes is furthering his commitment to Kansas City.

    The Chiefs quarterback, who is already a part owner of MLB's Royals, was announced as a new investor in Sporting KC on Tuesday.

    “I am grateful for the opportunity to join Sporting Kansas City’s ownership team and strengthen my connection to the fans and the city I love,” Mahomes said in a statement. “Sporting is a community-oriented club and I am excited to continue supporting the growth of soccer in Kansas City.”

    Mahomes' fiancee, Brittany Matthews, is also a part owner of the Kansas City NWSL team.

    Sporting KC is coming off a 2020 season that saw it win the Western Conference in the regular season before being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!