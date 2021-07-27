Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Joins Sporting KC Ownership Group

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Patrick Mahomes is furthering his commitment to Kansas City.

The Chiefs quarterback, who is already a part owner of MLB's Royals, was announced as a new investor in Sporting KC on Tuesday.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join Sporting Kansas City’s ownership team and strengthen my connection to the fans and the city I love,” Mahomes said in a statement. “Sporting is a community-oriented club and I am excited to continue supporting the growth of soccer in Kansas City.”

Mahomes' fiancee, Brittany Matthews, is also a part owner of the Kansas City NWSL team.

Sporting KC is coming off a 2020 season that saw it win the Western Conference in the regular season before being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the MLS Cup Playoffs.