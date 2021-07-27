Jets Rumors: Zach Wilson Rookie Contract Has 'Multiple Roadblocks' Ahead of Preseason

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Tuesday marks the start of training camp for the New York Jets, but Zach Wilson reportedly isn't with the team yet because of issues with the language being included in his rookie contract.

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, there are "multiple roadblocks" between Wilson and the Jets, including cash-flow and offset language in the proposal.

According to Florio, the cash flow issue stems from the Jets' desire to "defer millions in signing bonus money earned by Wilson when he executes the contract to 2022."

The offset language relates to whether a guarantee is a "true guarantee," or could potentially force another party to pay the remaining money on Wilson's deal if he turns into a bust.

Per Spotrac, Wilson's four-year contract will be worth $35.2 million in total money with a $22.9 million signing bonus.

Wilson is the highest draft pick who has yet to sign his rookie contract. Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers (No. 3) is the only other unsigned first-round pick.

The Jets selected Wilson second overall after trading Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers in April. Wilson is in position to be the team's starting quarterback at the start of the regular season, though head coach Robert Saleh has said the job will have to be earned.

Wilson spent the past three years as BYU's starting quarterback. The 21-year-old threw for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns and completed 73.5 percent of his passes in 12 games during the 2020 season.