Packers Rumors: Randall Cobb Trade in the Works to Facilitate Aaron Rodgers Reunion

AP Photo/Justin Berl

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly working on a trade that would bring Randall Cobb back to the organization, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

A deal could be made to appease quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who had been holding out before reporting to training camp Tuesday.

Former ESPN host Trey Wingo reported Rodgers' return hinged on the team reacquiring Cobb, who spent his first eight years in Green Bay before playing for the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans over the past two seasons.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports confirmed Wingo's report and added that the Texans acquired receiver Anthony Miller to help replace Cobb if he is eventually traded.

Cobb is coming off an up-and-down season for Houston, finishing with 38 catches for 441 yards and three touchdowns in 10 appearances. He topped 90 yards in two games but suffered a season-ending toe injury in Week 11.

He had a much better season in Dallas, finishing the 2019 campaign with 55 catches for 828 yards and three scores.

The 30-year-old is still best known for his time in Green Bay. He tallied 470 catches from 2011 to '18 and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2014, when he set career highs with 91 receptions, 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Green Bay released Cobb after the 2018 season and saved $9.4 million in cap space, although Rodgers apparently wasn't happy with the decision. It fits with the quarterback's previous complaints about the organizational philosophy.

Rodgers said on SportsCenter in May that the organization forgets "that it is about the people that make the thing go."

"I've been fortunate enough to play with a number of amazing, amazing people and got to work for some amazing people as well," he added. "It's those people that build the foundation of those entities. I think sometimes we forget that."

Green Bay is seemingly working to rectify the situation by bringing Cobb back into the fold.