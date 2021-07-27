Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant Reportedly Break off Talks over Contract Disagreements

AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter

A potential bout between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant has been called off after contract disputes, according to Mike Coppinger of ESPN.

The two sides had reportedly been discussing a deal to set up a fight on Sept. 18 during Mexican Independence Day Weekend, but the talks stalled between Alvarez's team, which includes promoter Eddie Hearn, and Plant's team, featuring manager Al Haymon, "at the eleventh hour," per Coppinger.

The matchup would work as a unification bout at 168 pounds. Alvarez is currently the super middleweight champion in the WBC, WBA and WBO, while Plant holds the IBF title.

Coppinger noted talks can still be revisited, but it could affect the date of the bout.

Lance Pugmire of The Athletic reported last week the two sides were on the "brink" of finalizing a deal.

"I think it’s going to happen for real," one official close to the talks told Pugmire.

Coppinger noted it was going to be a massive payday for both fighters:

This could be enough to push the teams back together to eventually work out a deal.

Alvarez is already one of the biggest stars in the sport, considered the top pound-for-pound boxer in the world by ESPN. The 31-year-old has a 56-1-2 record with his only loss coming to Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

He already has two wins in 2021, both by technical decision, but is looking for more to add to his resume.

Plant could be a tough challenge with a 21-0 career record with 12 knockouts. He earned his belt with a win over Jose Uzcategui in 2019 and has defended it three times, possibly setting him up for a step up in competition against Canelo.