Lamar Jackson Will Change to No. 1 Jersey If Ravens Win Super Bowl

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hopes to change his jersey number to No. 1, but he wants to earn it first.

"If we win the Super Bowl, I'm going to No. 1," Jackson said on The Lounge podcast (via Jamison Hensley of ESPN). "I want the No. 1. That's my first number ever. My dad told me, 'Get No. 1 because that's the best. You're the best.' And it always stuck with me."

Jackson currently wears No. 8 for the Ravens and has found plenty of individual success, including winning the 2019 MVP award. He is still looking to lead Baltimore to a Super Bowl after falling short in the divisional round in each of the past two seasons.

If he does accomplish this goal, reminding opponents that you are the best with your jersey each week might be the biggest flex possible.

The 24-year-old envisions a Kobe Bryant-esque career with long-term success with one team wearing two different numbers.

"I want to retire No. 8 and No. 1," Jackson said. "I want to do that here at the Ravens. So, I want to win a Super Bowl with No. 8 on, do as much as I can with No. 8 on, then come back and do the same thing with 1 on."

The Ravens don't currently have a No. 1 on the roster, so maybe they can keep it open for aspirational purposes.