Jamal Adams Rumors: Seahawks Optimistic Star Will Report to Camp amid Contract Talks

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly have "some optimism" safety Jamal Adams will report to training camp Tuesday despite seeking a new contract, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported.

Fowler noted the team is "confident" the two sides will eventually agree to an extension.

Adams has a $9.86 million cap hit in 2021 and can become a free agent next offseason without a new deal, per Spotrac.

The 25-year-old did not report to the Seahawks minicamp in June, but he was excused for the absence and didn't receive a fine, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Rapoport previously reported the Seahawks planned to make Adams the highest-paid safety in the NFL but with a contract below teammate Bobby Wagner, a linebacker, overall. It would put the new deal at around $17 million per year.

The problem is there are still details to iron out, and Rapoport reported Monday the two sides are not "close at all."

Seattle acquired Adams in a trade with the New York Jets before last season, giving up two first-round picks in the deal. He came through with 83 tackles and 9.5 sacks in his first year with the team, earning his third straight Pro Bowl selection despite playing just 12 games.

The 2017 first-round pick was named second-team All-Pro after earning first-team honors in 2019 with the Jets.

The Seahawks will now try to make sure he remains with the team with a new contract.

"We want him to be here long term for sure," Seahawks general manager John Schneider told reporters in April. "He's a great player, really glad we made the trade to get him, and he’s going to be a very important part of our future."

Seattle heads into 2021 with high expectations after finishing 12-4 last season.