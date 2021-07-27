Video: Aaron Rodgers Arrives at Packers Camp amid Rumors of Contract Negotiations

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

There will be no holdout. No retirement to host Jeopardy!. And, apparently, no trade.

Aaron Rodgers is playing football for the Green Bay Packers this season.

The reigning NFL MVP showed up for work Tuesday for the first day of Packers training camp, essentially ending a saga that spanned the entire offseason.

While there had been a barrage of rumors in recent months about Rodgers' status—ones the quarterback did almost nothing to quell–the situation reportedly began thawing in recent days.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the two sides hammered out an agreement over the weekend that would void the final year of Rodgers' contract (2023), along with the team agreeing to not use its franchise tag on him. The Packers also agreed to "review Rodgers' situation" at the end of the 2021 season and address his "issues" with the franchise.

No further details were given on what the latter two points mean. It's likely addressing his situation would include exploring trade options for Rodgers if he's still unhappy with the franchise. However, that was not explicitly stated.

Rodgers also agreed to further adjust his contract to give the Packers more cap flexibility for the 2021 season. Schefter reported the team is planning to use some of that flexibility to reopen contract extension negotiations with Davante Adams, who has also publicly shown displeasure with the franchise.

Adams and Rodgers notably both put a picture of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen from The Last Dance in their Instagram stories over the weekend.