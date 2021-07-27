Myles Garrett, Khalil Mack and Top Edge-Rushers in Madden NFL 22 Player Ratings

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was revealed as the top-rated edge-rusher in the upcoming Madden NFL 22 video game.

Garrett, who narrowly missed joining the 99 Club with a 98 overall rating, was joined by the Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack, Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt, Arizona Cardinals' Chandler Jones and new Cardinals teammate J.J. Watt in the top five.

Here's a look at the rest of the edge-rushers who landed in the top 10:

Garrett is coming off a strong 2020 campaign with the Browns that saw him record 48 total tackles, 12 sacks, four forced fumbles and two passes defended. His 35.5 sacks since the start of 2018 are the third-most in football behind only the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald (46.5) and T.J. Watt (42.5).

The 2017 first overall pick's combination of speed, power and pass-rushing moves make him the prototype for a modern edge-rusher, and that's reflected in the Madden ratings.

Mack hasn't reached double-digit sacks since 2018, but he's still one of the best edge-rushers of the generation with 70.5 sacks across 110 career games for the Oakland Raiders and Chicago Bears. He's also forced 23 fumbles in his career.

T.J. Watt has a strong argument for being rated too low despite his 94 overall mark. He's recorded at least 13 sacks in three straight seasons, including 15 in 2020 to lead the NFL.

The Watt brothers weren't the only ones to make the top 10, as the Bosa brothers, Joey of the Los Angeles Chargers and Nick of the San Francisco 49ers, also cracked the 90 overall mark.

Perhaps the most surprising omission from the top 10 is the Minnesota Vikings' Danielle Hunter. He missed the 2020 season with a neck injury but racked up 29 sacks over the previous two seasons.

Last year, Hunter donated his $34,628 check from appearing in Madden to the North Memorial Health Hospital in Minnesota for protective equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That was very important because I have a grandma in New York who's a nurse," Hunter told reporters in April 2020. "Of course, I'm worried. Every day, I get an update about what's going on over there."

Madden NFL 22 is set for an Aug. 20 release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.