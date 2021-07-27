Olympic Swimming 2021: Women's 100M Breaststroke Medal Winners, Times, Results

Davis Ramos/Getty Images

Lydia Jacoby dethroned Team USA teammate Lilly King as the queen of the 100-meter breaststroke, edging out South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker and King to win Tuesday in the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Jacoby surged down the stretch to finish in 1:04.95.

Women's 100-Meter Breaststroke Results

Gold: Lydia Jacoby, United States (1:04.95)

Silver: Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa (1:05.22)

Bronze: Lilly King, United States (1:05.54)

4th: Evgeniia Chikunova, ROC (1:05.90)

5th: Yulia Efimova, ROC (1:06.02)

6th: Sophie Hansson, Sweden (1:06.07)

7th: Martina Carraro, Italy (1:06.19)

8th: Mona McSharry, Ireland (1:06.94)

King entered as one of the favorites for the race after having won gold in this event in 2016. She was also the 100-meter breaststroke champion at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships.

King's time of 1:04.13 in the 2017 World Championships remained the world record prior to this year's Summer Games, and she qualified for the final with relative ease, hitting the wall in 1:05.40.

Schoenmaker was the fastest swimmer in the semifinals, and she set the pace early in the final. It looked like the 24-year-old was on her way to gold when Jacoby came surging up Lane 3.

Jacoby showed an incredible amount of poise for a 17-year-old without a major senior result to her name.

It's quite the underdog story as well considering she hails from Seward, Alaska, an area not exactly known for its hospitable summer climates. During the team trials, Jacoby also revealed there's only one 50-meter pool in the entire state of Alaska.

For years, King dominated this race on the biggest stages. Tuesday may have been a changing of the guard.