Olympic Swimming 2021: Men's 200m Freestyle Medal Winners, Times and Results

Tom Dean won Olympic gold at the men's 200-meter freestyle with a time of 1:44.22 at Tokyo Aquatics Centre, defeating fellow British swimmer and pre-race favorite Duncan Scott by just four-hundredths of a second.

Here's a look at the full final results from the Tokyo Games:

Men's 200-Meter Freestyle Final

1. Tom Dean (Great Britain): 1:44.22

2. Duncan Scott (Great Britain): 1:44.26

3. Fernando Scheffer (Brazil): 1:44.66

4. David Popovici (Romania): 1:44.68

5. Martin Malyutin (Russian Olympic Committee): 1:45.01

6. Kieran Smith (United States): 1:45.12

7. Sunwoo Hwang (South Korea): 1:45.26

8. Danas Rapsys (Lithuania): 1:45.78

By virtue of the victory, Dean did something that no British men's freestyle swimmer had done since 1908:

Dean had won four gold medals in the European Championships but had never taken first on the world stage.

That is no longer the case, as the 21-year-old outlasted Scott and Brazil's Fernando Scheffer, who took second and third respectively.

Scott now owns three Olympic silver medals. He took second at the 4x200 freestyle and 4x100 medley in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio De Janeiro. The 24-year-old has also won three World Championship gold medals.

The 23-year-old Scheffer won his first-ever Olympic medal by virtue of earning bronze.