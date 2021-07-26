Super Bowl 2022 Odds: Packers Among Favorites Amid Rumors Aaron Rodgers Will Return

AP Foto/Jeffrey Phelps

The Green Bay Packers have the fourth-best odds to win Super Bowl LVI after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday that quarterback Aaron Rodgers intends to play for the team in 2021.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook (h/t B/R Betting), the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1), the Buffalo Bills (10-1) and Packers (14-1) round out the top four.

Those updated odds followed Rapoport's tweet from earlier Monday.

Later in the day, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers and the Packers appeared to be nearing an agreement for the quarterback to report to training camp and play for Green Bay in 2021:

"Packers are offering concessions and are close to an agreement that would bring Aaron Rodgers back to Green Bay for at least this season, sources tell ESPN. Deal is not done but it is close.

"Over the past weekend, the two sides were able to reach mutually agreed upon terms that are close to convincing Aaron Rodgers to abandon plans he had to skip training camp and instead return for it. Concessions do not include more money, per sources."

Earlier Monday, Packers president Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst expressed optimism about Rodgers' return alongside an emphatic declaration that the team had no plans to trade him. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic relayed the quotes.

Per Jim Barnes of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Westgate took down the Packers' NFC North and season win total odds Friday after the sportsbook was informed by a source that Rodgers was planning to retire.

Westgate sportsbook vice president Jay Kornegay said the source was reliable but not 100 percent accurate. However, that source apparently had enough credibility to lead to those odds being pulled at Westgate.

BetMGM, Station Casinos and William Hill soon followed suit.

However, Rapoport's report indicates that Rodgers could be returning, perhaps soon signaling the end of a months-long drama that came to light after Schefter's April 29 report that the three-time NFL MVP wanted out.

Rodgers never reported to any of the Packers' offseason team activities or mandatory minicamp, and Murphy said at the aforementioned meeting that he wasn't sure if the signal-caller would show up to training camp this week.

Practice begins Wednesday. The team's first regular-season game is Sunday, Sept. 12 at the New Orleans Saints.